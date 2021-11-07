Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $85.00 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

