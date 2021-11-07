Fmr LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.