Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $125.24.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.