FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.