FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 92,511 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

