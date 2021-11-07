Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $375.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.70.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.29. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $349.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

