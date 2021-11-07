Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.71. 1,686,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

