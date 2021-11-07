Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 655,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

