Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
FET stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
