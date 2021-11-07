Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

FET stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.