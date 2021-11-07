Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRG. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of FRG opened at $44.99 on Friday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

