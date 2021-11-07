Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $639.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.