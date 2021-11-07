Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $681.69 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Frax has a total market cap of $681.69 million and $33.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00084851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00083355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00100080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.19 or 0.07343878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,215.82 or 1.00172484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 681,324,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.