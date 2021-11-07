Frax Share Price Tops $17.81 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $288.70 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $17.81 or 0.00028526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00083291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00099624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.37 or 0.07332908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,628.09 or 0.98706070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

