freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.58 ($26.56).

freenet stock opened at €22.15 ($26.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.34. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

