FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Financial Survey

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

This table compares FREYR Battery and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.02) -3.80 Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.04 $97.80 million $4.10 23.60

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89%

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FREYR Battery and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00 Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.41%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats FREYR Battery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.