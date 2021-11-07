Fuel Tech (FTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%.

FTEK stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Fuel Tech worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

