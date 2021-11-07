Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 483,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,323. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

