Fundamental Research Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $299.90

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from $281.70 to $299.90 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

“Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat

Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat” and dated October 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.



A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.12. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

