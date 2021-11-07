Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-$1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,821. The company has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

