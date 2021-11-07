Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.310 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.20-$1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. 1,767,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 432,560 shares of company stock worth $8,759,372 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

