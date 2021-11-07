FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Issued By Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($9.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.81). Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AC. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

AC opened at C$26.34 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.78 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.90. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.