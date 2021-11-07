FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.02 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.