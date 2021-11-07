FY2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.83 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

