FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.77 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 38.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

