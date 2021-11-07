FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.37 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

