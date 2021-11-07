FY2021 EPS Estimates for Belden Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Belden in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. Belden has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

