FY2021 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $51.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $50.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $59.26 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $685.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.51. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $59,573,617. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

