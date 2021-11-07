FY2021 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut by Analyst

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

