FY2021 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Lifted by B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

INFI stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

