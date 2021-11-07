FY2021 EPS Estimates for Merus Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of MRUS opened at $29.71 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Merus by 272.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

