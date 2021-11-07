FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Macerich in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

The Macerich stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.