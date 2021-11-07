FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

