FY2022 EPS Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Univar Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 62.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 123.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

