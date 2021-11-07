G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post $5.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $6.71 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $32.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $58.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 31,107.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. 920,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $663.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

