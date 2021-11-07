Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GANX opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

