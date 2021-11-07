Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 770.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.