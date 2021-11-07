Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $302.86.

NYSE IT opened at $331.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner has a 52 week low of $144.37 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

