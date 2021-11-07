GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.49.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 147,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,613. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.31. GATX has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.