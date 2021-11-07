Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 698.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

