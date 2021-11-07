Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $476.60.
Shares of GNRC opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 698.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
