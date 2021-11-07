Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 29,798 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 23.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $2,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 349.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of LE opened at $27.34 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $901.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

