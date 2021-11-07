Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 70,505 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Cara Therapeutics worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 917.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $896.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

