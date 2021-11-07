Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,921,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 854.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,455 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $27.01 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

