Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $19.36 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

