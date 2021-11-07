Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 502,307 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 132.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Rush Street Interactive worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $19.77 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,977.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

