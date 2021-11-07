Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,917 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.48. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

