GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after buying an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.39 and a 1 year high of $159.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.