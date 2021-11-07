GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

