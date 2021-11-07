German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,551 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

GABC stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

