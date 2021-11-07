GET Protocol Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00004625 BTC on major exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $34.23 million and $261,269.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

