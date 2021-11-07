Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.36.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.52 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.